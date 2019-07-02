Police seek to ID more assault suspects from downtown Portland demonstrations

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying more assault suspects from Saturday’s demonstrations in downtown Portland.
Three people were arrested in connection with violence at the protests. Police released images of other wanted suspects Monday. On Tuesday, the Portland Police Bureau released more images of people believed to have been involved in violence.
The suspects are described as one person with a black motorcycle-type helmet, a suspect with a black leather type baseball cap and a male in a pinkish red and white baseball cap.
The blond male in the background without a shirt in some of the photos is also a suspect in the assaults. His image was also released Monday.
Anyone with information about these suspects is asked to contact Detective Anthony Merrill at Anthony.merrill@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-4033.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards up to $2,500 for information reported to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.
Violence occurred as protesters marched through downtown Portland Saturday. Eight people were treated by medics and three people were hospitalized.
Police said a number of people in the crowd brandished weapons, including collapsible batons, projectiles and guns.
