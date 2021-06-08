Police seek to ID suspect seen firing gun at SE Portland home

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are asking for the public's help identifying a person seen firing a gun at a home in southeast Portland last month.
The shooting occurred on May 24, at about 2:52 p.m., in the area of Southeast 66th Avenue and Southeast Rhone Street. Police said an unidentified suspect fired several shots from a handgun at a home. The home and a parked car were struck, but no injuries were reported.
Police said the suspect was seen arriving to and leaving the scene in a silver vehicle, which appears to be a 1997-2003 Ford Escort Coupe.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to submit a tip here.
