PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police released images of suspects who are believed to have been involved in criminal acts during demonstrations in downtown Portland on Saturday.
Opposing groups – one part of a “Him Too” rally, the other including Rose City Antifa – converged on downtown for demonstrations Saturday.
Police said several assaults occurred as the day unfolded. Eight people were treated by medics, including three police officers, and three people were hospitalized.
Police said a number of people in the crowd brandished weapons, including collapsible batons, projectiles and guns.
“The presence of weapons in the crowd and assaults on police officers were factors taken into consideration in how to safely and effectively manage a situation that turned into civil disorder,” according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Three people were arrested. Those three people appeared in court Monday. Now, police are working to identify additional suspects.
Anyone who recognizes the people in the images released by police is asked to contact the Detective Division at 503-823-0400 or submit a tip online.
Police released additional information Monday about laws regarding protests.
- There is no current law or ordinance prohibiting covering of the face in a protest and commission of a crime, which makes it more difficult for investigators to identify perpetrators of violence. This is exploited by criminals who engage in acts of violence, according to PPB.
- Per Oregon Revised Statute, 181A.250, law enforcement is unable to record demonstration events unless there is criminal activity occurring.
Police also addressed the throwing of “milkshakes” during the demonstrations. Officers learned a substance similar to quick-drying concrete was being added to the liquid and a lieutenant in the field noted the texture and smell of the liquid was consistent with concrete.
After the Portland Police Bureau tweeted about that Saturday, an anonymous email was sent with a “milkshake recipe” that included soymilk, cement mix and other chemicals “to cause long term injury and burns.” A city spokesman could not speak to the credibility of the email.
Police said throwing any substance on another person without that person’s consent constitutes the crime of harassment.
The police bureau, city and mayor’s office have received criticism for the response to violence during the demonstrations.
Robert King, Mayor Ted Wheeler’s public safety advisor, said they recognize the concerns, but more arrests are expected as investigators continue to thoroughly review videos of the violence as part of ongoing investigations.
Mayor Ted Wheeler addressed the demonstrations and police response on Twitter, saying violence is “unacceptable and will not be tolerated” and, “We will do everything we can to make sure that those who have committed violence are held accountable.”
Portland Police Association President Daryl Turner released a statement, saying in part, “It’s time for our mayor to do two things: Tell both Antifa and Proud Boys that our city will not accept violence.”
He continued, “Remove the handcuffs from our officers and let them stop the violence through strong and swift enforcement action.”
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Any surprise they are all Antifa members?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.