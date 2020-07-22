Police seek to ID suspects who assaulted, robbed 60-year-old man in Vancouver

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are seeking to identify the suspects who assaulted and robbed a 60-year-old man in Vancouver.
The crimes occurred at around 6:30 a.m. July 1 on the 1300 block of Northeast 145th Avenue.
Investigators said two male suspects approached the victim while he walked through his neighborhood.
One of the suspects produced a knife and demanded items of value from the victim.
The victim attempted to run away, but the suspects chased him until he fell to the ground. The suspects then used force and further threats of harm to steal his property, according to police.
The suspects remain on the loose. They are described by police as men in their 20s, around 5 feet 10 inches tall with thin builds.
A surveillance camera in the area captured images of the suspects and their vehicle, which were released by detectives Wednesday.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department tip line at 360-487-7399.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
