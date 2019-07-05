GLADSTONE, OR (KPTV) - Gladstone police are searching for a group of suspects who dumped fireworks in the trash and started a fire at a Gladstone church.
The Gladstone Police Department posted surveillance images of the suspects Friday.
Officers said the suspects were caught on camera dumping fireworks into a trash bin at Gladstone First Baptist Church. The fireworks had not been fully extinguished and led to a fire.
The fire caused several hundred dollars in damage to the church, according to police.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has additional information about this case is asked to contact the Gladstone Police Department and reference case #19-015529.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
