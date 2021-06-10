Police seek to ID woman seen stealing plants, shrubs, trees from SE Portland garden center

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are hoping the public can help them identify a woman who they say stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a garden center.
In a Facebook post, Tony's Garden Center says the theft occurred early Saturday morning. An unidentified woman was caught on camera stealing plants, shrubs, and trees from the garden center, located at 10300 Southeast Holgate Boulevard.
Police said the suspect left in a white pickup truck, believed to be a 2005 Chevrolet, no plates, and a flat right rear tire. The suspect is believed to be a 55 to 65 year old woman, with graying hair in a ponytail.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or has more information about the theft, can submit a tip here.
Unfortunately, anyone who knows the woman, is not about to turn her in, not until you offer money for that info. Surprised that scavenger 12 even decided to post the photos, given the current political climate, because..ya know..justified individual reparations.
