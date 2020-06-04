PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is seeking the public's help identifying people involved in criminal activity during weekend protests.
Detectives are continuing to investigate several arsons that occurred in the downtown area during the demonstration on Friday.
Police released images of eight people who detectives are hoping to identify.
The individuals are described as: a white female wearing a white sweatshirt with jean jacket; a black male wearing a black hoodie and sunglasses; a black male wearing a black jacket; a black female wearing a pink sweat suit; a white male wearing a black t-shirt and carrying a skateboard; a white male wearing a tank top with orange shorts; a white male wearing a blue shirt; and a white male wearing all black and a black ski mask.
On Wednesday, police also released images of five people also believed to be involved in arson during downtown protests.
Anyone with information about the people in the photos is asked to contact Detective Meredith Hopper at Meredith.Hopper@portlandoregon.gov or at (503)-823-3408.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
