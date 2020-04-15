OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – Police in Oregon City are asking for help after a man a dressed in camouflage reportedly fired a gun while walking through the Berryhill Shopping Center parking lot late Tuesday night, according to law enforcement.
The incident occurred just after 11:15 p.m. in the 19000 block of South Beavercreek Road.
Officers responded to the scene and arrested 22-year-old Grant Michael Joseph Aby, who was in possession of a handgun, according to investigators. No one was hurt.
Aby is facing charges including unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and menacing, according to the Clackamas County Jail.
Detectives continue to investigate and ask anyone who witnessed the shooting or anyone with additional information to call their tip line at 503-496-1616 and reference case number 20-007930.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
