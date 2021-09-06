PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau's Enhanced Community Safety Team is seeking witnesses to a shooting that occurred in downtown Portland last month.
On Aug. 26, at about 2:47 a.m., officers were called out to a report of someone shot at Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest Columbia Street. Police said the caller was injured by a graze wound to his face, and the injuries were non-life-threatening.
Officers later learned the shooting had taken place an hour before in a parking lot near Southwest 13th Avenue and Southwest Washington Street. The victim had walked to the SW 2nd and SW Columbia location to make a police report.
A crime scene was located and officers attempted to talk with witnesses. Police said investigators believe there were numerous witnesses who left the area before officers arrived. Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact Detective Sara Clark at 503-823-0422 or Sara.Clark@portlandoregon.gov, and reference case number 21-237118.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.