Police seek witnesses to fire started outside downtown Portland strip club

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are seeking witnesses to a fire that was started outside a strip club in downtown Portland.
The fire was caught on camera at around 2:45 a.m. April 27 outside the Kit Kat Club on the 200 block of Southwest Ankeny Street.
Police said two unknown men were standing near the person who started the fire. Arson investigators said they are now hoping to speak with those witnesses as part of the investigation.
No further details were released about the case.
Anyone with information is asked to leave a tip on the Portland Police Bureau’s CanYouIDMe? site.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
