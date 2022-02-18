MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Oregon State Police is seeking the public's help after a man was found critically injured on the shoulder of Interstate 84 following a hit-and-run.

According to a Friday release, troopers and emergency personnel first responded to the scene near milepost 18 around 2 a.m. Thursday. Alexander Lee, 23, was heading eastbound in a Mazda RX8 when he lost control of his vehicle. His car eventually came to a stop roughly 100 feet off I-84.

Investigators believe Lee walked eastbound along the interstate after this before being hit by passing car. Oregon State Police said the driver left the scene.

Lee was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-442-2068.