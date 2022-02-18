MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Oregon State Police is seeking the public's help after a man was found on the shoulder of Interstate 84 following a hit-and-run.

According to a Friday release, troopers and emergency personnel first responded to the scene near milepost 18 around 2 a.m. Thursday. Alexander Lee, 23, was heading eastbound in a Mazda RX8 when he lost control of his vehicle. His car eventually came to a stop roughly 100 feet off I-84.

I-5 hit-and-run victim identified PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified the victim of a hit-and-run Tuesday that left a pedestrian dead just south of the Interstat…

Investigators believe Lee walked eastbound along the interstate after this before being hit by passing car. Oregon State Police confirm the driver left the scene.

Lee was last reported as hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-442-2068