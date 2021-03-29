PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Officers are asking for help in locating a man wanted on warrants who is also a person of interest in a shooting that happened earlier this month.
The Portland Police Bureau said detectives are seeking to interview 34-year-old Noah Charles Smith.
Police have identified Smith as a person of interest in a shooting that took place at Southwest Barbur Boulevard and Southwest Capital Highway on Sunday, March 7.
PPB said Smith has active warrants for his arrest and detectives believe he is armed and dangerous. If anyone sees Smith, police say they should not approach him.
According to police, Smith is known to frequent homeless camps.
Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective William Winters at William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0466, or Detective JD McGuire at Jeff.McGuire@portlandoregon.gov, or call 911.
Tips can also be emailed to crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, by calling 503-823-0400, or by contacting Crime Stoppers.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information reported to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.
Anyone who wants to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers can visit the App Store and download P3 Tips or go online at https://www.p3tips.com/823.
(2) comments
Comforting to know the liberals gun control works in prohibiting this guy from getting a firearm.
That guy has some narrow set eyes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.