Police seeking help identifying homicide victim in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The PPB asked for the public's help to identify a homicide victim from a shooting that occurred in northeast Portland Tuesday night.
Police say the victim was found around 4:15 a.m. in the 4800 block of Northeast 100th Avenue.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy and determined the victim died of a gunshot wound and ruled the shooting a homicide, but he has not yet been identified.
The homicide victim is a light skinned male, possibly Hispanic, in his 30's, about 5'11" tall and 169lbs, with short brown hair, and a goatee.
The victim was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with "Athletic Dept. 21" printed on the front in blue letters. He was also wearing dark jeans and black boots.
The victim had a unique black and red tattoo on his left arm that appears to show a cross, with flames around it.
If anyone has information on the identity of the suspect, or the whereabouts of the suspect prior to the homicide, they are asked to contact PPB detectives.
