WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) - A burglary suspect is being sought by police Thursday morning.
West Linn police said they were searching for a man in relation to a burglary near Highway 43 and Marylhurst.
He is described by police as a man in his 30s, thin faced with facial hair and missing a tooth.
He was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Arbor carrying a blue suitcase & pushing a bike.
If you see him call West Linn police at 503-635-0238
