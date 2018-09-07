PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a robbery suspect.
Officers said they continue to investigate a robbery that occurred on Sept. 2, 2018, at the Astro Station, located at 4027 Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard.
Based on information learned during the investigation, officials believe the suspect is a white man in his 20's, 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a thin build.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery should contact Portland Police Bureau Robbery Detail Detective Tracy Chamberlin at 503-823-4783 or Tracy.Chamberlin@portlandoregon.gov.
