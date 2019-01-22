LEBANON, OR (KPTV) - A suspect burglarized an aviation office in Lebanon and police are seeking the public's help.
Police said LebanAir Aviation, located at 1600 Airway Road, was burglarized around 6 a.m. on Jan. 5.
A white man gained entry into the aviation and used a pry bar to break glass and enter the manager’s office, according to police.
Police said items stolen from the office included two Bose-brand aviation headsets valued at $1,900 dollars, $381 dollars in cash, an ignition key for a two-seater airplane, a Garmin handheld GPS valued at $600 dollars and the business owner's FAA medical license.
The suspect was captured on camera during the burglary.
Outside video surveillance captured what appears to be a light-colored, crew-cab style pickup, which is believed to be associated with the suspect, according to police.
The aviation is privately owned and operates out of the Lebanon State Airport.
Lebanon Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the subject.
If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to contact Lebanon Police Detective Chris Miner at 541-258-4314.
