PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police say they have identified the man accused attacked a pickup truck driver following a crash in downtown Portland on Sunday.
The assault occurred just before 10:30 p.m. near Southwest Taylor Street and Broadway.
Police said investigators believe the driver may have been trying to help a transgender woman who had some of her things stolen near Southwest Taylor and 4th Avenue, where the incident began.
The initial call to officers reported that protesters were chasing a white Ford truck, which then crashed. Protesters reportedly dragged the driver out of his vehicle, according to police. A witness before officers arrived on scene said nine or 10 people were "beating the guy," police said.
On Tuesday, investigators identified the assault suspect as 25-year-old Marquise Love. Police said investigators have attempted to contact Love, but could not locate him.
Police also said that investigators have left messages for Love to turn himself in, but will continue to look for him as there is probable cause for his arrest.
The victim in the attack was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said there were reports made on social media that the victim had died, but those reports are false. The victim, who has not yet been identified, has been released from the hospital and is recovering, police said.
Investigators are still trying to locate the transgender woman who had some of her things stolen. She has not been contacted and her identity is unknown. Police said investigators would like to speak to her.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Brent Christensen at 503-823-2087 or at Brent.Christensen@portlandoregon.gov.
The Portland Police Bureau released a statement about the high public interest in the case, saying: "The release of information may not be as timely as the public would like. Social media platforms make it quick to circulate information but investigators often need to make other connections not seen in videos. Investigators need to protect the integrity of the cases they are assigned in order to present the best case to prosecutors and sometimes an early release of unverified information can hinder that process."
"The Portland Police Bureau is taking this assault and other incidents of violence extremely seriously," said Chief Lovell. "Our Detectives continue to investigate this assault as well as other acts of violence directed toward protesters, but we need more than just videos from social media. In order to hold individuals responsible for criminal acts, we need the public to provide information and refrain from tampering with evidence."
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Any info on how the DA intends to spring this psycho? Maybe it was only a misdemeanor kick because the victim's head didn't fly off.
Don't bother catching him as Hardesty will give him a medal, Wheeler will grant him the key to City Hall and Multnomah County DA Mike Schmidt won't prosecute because this was all the fault of the driver! How dare he intrude of "peaceful" RIOTS?
"Police also said that investigators have left messages for Love to turn himself in". Oh please turn yourself in! It's portland, you'll be safe......
This must be the person who kicked the victim in the head (??) Classy behavior from the "peaceful" protesters, as usual...
