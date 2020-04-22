PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are asking witnesses to come forward following a shooting at Cathedral Park.
On Monday, at around 4:10 p.m., officers responded to Cathedral Park, located at 6705 North Pittsburg Avenue, on multiple reports of shots fired.
Police said officers located evidence of gunfire at the scene.
There were no known injuries as a result of the shooting.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team (GVRT) assisted with the investigation.
According to police, investigators reviewed video surveillance and confirmed there was an intended victim in the park that was the target of the shooting.
Police believe there may be witnesses that have not been interviewed. Anyone with information about the shooting at Cathedral Park is asked to contact Detective Meghan Burkeen at (503)823-2092 or Meghan.Burkeen@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
