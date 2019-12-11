PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are seeking the public’s help to any potential witnesses to an officer involved shooting that took place Sunday.
Police said an initial investigation revealed that officers responded to a report of suspicious circumstances involving a weapon at 1:40 p.m. The 911 caller reported a man had a knife in his hand and was in the street near SE 103rd Drive and SE Stark Street.
Officers said they confirmed that the man who was shot, Koben S. Henriksen, was armed with knives.
Police said this is an active and on-going investigation.
Officials believe there are other potential witnesses who may have information.
If you have information about this incident, please contact Detective Billy Winters at (503) 823-0466 or William.winters@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Travis Law at (503) 823-0395 or travis.law@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
