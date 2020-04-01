Police seeking witnesses to St. Helens machete attack

ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) – Police are seeking witnesses to a machete attack that happened in St. Helens Tuesday evening.
The attack occurred sometime between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot behind the St. Helens McDonalds and Taco Bell, located at 58761 S. Columbia River Hwy., according to police.
Police say 41-year-old Rebecca Lynn Saulsbury and 24-year-old Edmond Tyler Scott Seaborn, both from Tennessee, were traveling through the area with another woman and three children.
On Tuesday, police say Saulsbury and Seaborn were engaged in a verbal dispute when Saulsbury pulled a machete from her baggage and repeatedly hit Seaborn with it.
Seaborn sought medical treatment at a Vancouver-area hospital and was later released.
Police say Saulsbury and Seaborn were traveling in a dark-colored 2019 Dodge minivan with South Carolina license plates. The van had a roof rack with multiple belongings attached to the top.
Saulsbury is described as a white, heavy-set woman. She was wearing a hoodie and dark-colored pants at the time of the assault. Seaborn is described as a white, slim-built man and was wearing a jacket and dark-colored jeans.
Saulsbury was arrested on a charge of attempted murder and booked into the Columbia County Jail. Police say other charges may be pending.
While officers were investigating the assault charges against Saulsbury, they discovered that Seaborn had allegedly assaulted two children in his care. Seaborn was then arrested on charges of assault and criminal mistreatment and booked into the Columbia County Jail.
Police say they didn’t receive any 911 calls related to the incident but learned there were multiple vehicles that drove by the scene during the assault.
Anyone with information related to this case or who witnessed the attack is asked to call St. Helens police at 503-397-1521.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
