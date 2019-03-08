PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A firearm was found and taken during a traffic stop in southeast Portland.
Portland police said they conducted a traffic stop on March 1 around 10:59 p.m. in the 3300 block of Southeast 148th Avenue.
Police said during the traffic stop, a firearm was located and seized.
Two suspects were arrested in relation to the firearm identified as 29-year-old Jeremy Butte and 34 year-old Aaron Athearn.
They were both booked at the Multnomah County Detention Center.
Butte was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm in public and a parole violation detainer.
Athearn was charged with carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a loaded firearm in public.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
