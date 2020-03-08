PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police seized a gun from a stolen SUV containing six teenagers on Friday.
Officers with the Gun Violence Reduction Team were patrolling in the area of southeast 82nd Avenue and southeast Foster Road where there gun violence had occurred.
An officer looked up the license plate of a silver Nissan Rogue which turned out to be stolen.
Police pulled over the SUV and found six teenagers inside. During the investigation, officers found a gun inside the truck.
The driver, a 16-year-old male was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
No one has been charged with a crime related to the gun at this point, but authorities are continuing their investigation into who the gun may belong to.It is possible that future charges may be added.
The SUV was returned to its owner, police said.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team are continuing their investigation into gun violence incidents citywide.
Anyone with information about gun violence in the City of Portland is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to GVRT@portlandoregon.gov.
