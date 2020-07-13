Police seize weapons, including possible pyrotechnics, after man with slingshot hits medic with ball bearing in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police arrested a man after they say he shot a ball bearing at a medic while armed with slingshot early Monday morning.
Jesse Herman Bates, 37, later ran from police while armed with a crowbar, according to law enforcement.
Bates was eventually booked into the Multnomah County Jail, where he is facing charges including assault in the third degree, assaulting a public safety officer, interfering with a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon, and disorderly conduct in the second degree.
Police say Bates launched the ball bearing, which was approximately one centimeter in diameter, at the Portland Fire and Rescue medic around 2 a.m. near Southwest 1st and Main. The medic was hit on the left side of the chest and suffered only bruising, according to police.
The medic was working with Portland police officers and was clearly visible as a medic, including wearing a Portland Fire and Rescue medic with PF&R patches and large lettering on the back that said “medic”.
Officers first made contact with Bates in Lownsdale Square to take him into custody. Bates then ran from law enforcement northbound while armed with a crowbar, according to investigators.
Officers used less lethal force to take Bates into custody without injury.
Police seized several items from Bates, including a crowbar, a switch blade knife, umbrellas, a gas mask, flares, spray paint, items believed to be pyrotechnics, two sling shots, and sling shot ammunition.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
