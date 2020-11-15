Police sergeant injured after N Portland hit-and-run

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) –A Portland police sergeant was injured Saturday after being rear-ended in North Portland.
At 11: 40 p.m. a Chevy Impala rear ended the police SUV that was waiting at a red light at the intersection of North Vancouver Avenue and Freemont Street. As the sargent was notifying dispatch of the incident, he saw the suspect driver running from the crash.
Additional units were called in to search for the driver,but he was not located, police said. A female passenger inside the Impala was not injured in the crash.
The sargent was treated at the hospital and was later released.
Police describe the suspect as a heavyset Black man wearing a red hooded sweatshirt.
The Investigation is ongoing.
