PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland police sergeant suffered minor injuries after a "struggle" in NE Portland.
Police said a sergeant conducted a traffic stop in the area of Northeast Halsey Street at Northeast 43rd Avenue around 6:42 p.m. on Friday.
During the stop, a struggle occurred, and the driver drove away.
The driver then crashed into a parked vehicle in the area of Northeast Halsey Street and Northeast 53rd Avenue, according to police.
The man was arrested, and officers are conducting a driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII) investigation.
Police said the sergeant suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.
No other injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
