Police: Series of shots heard across NE Portland in 40-minute span, 1 victim hospitalized

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say they are investigating incidents of unrelated gunfire in northeast Portland late Monday night, and one of the shootings injured a person.
According to police, officers responded around 11:16 p.m. to reports of shots heard in the area on Northeast 7th Avenue and Northeast Alberta Street and in the neighborhood to the north and west.
Officers heard shots as well and investigated across the area.
Moments later, police said neighbors and officers heard more shots west of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast Killingsworth Street.
Police then found a victim with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment. Police did not identify the victim. Their current condition is not known, but police said their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
Officers canvassed the shooting scene for witnesses and evidence. They found shell casings and bullet strikes to a vehicle that seemed to correspond to the shooting.
Then, about 40 minutes after police responded to the first incident, they were called to the area of Northeast 72nd Avenue near Northeast Glisan Street on a report of shots fired.
At the scene, police found shell casings and bullet strikes to an unoccupied home.
Police reported that there is no evidence that suggests the gunfire incidents were related.
People did not release any suspect information.
(1) comment
I hope the city of Portland is enjoying to results of defunding the police! lololololol!
