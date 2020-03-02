Police: Serious-injury crash blocks traffic in Lake Oswego

LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) – Police reported a serious injury after a single-vehicle crash in Lake Oswego on Monday morning.
The crash involved an SUV and occurred near Iron Mountain Boulevard and Summit Drive, according to officers.
Iron Mountain Boulevard was expected to be closed for several hours between Summit Drive and Fairview Road while investigators were on scene.
Police did not immediately share any additional information, including how the crash occurred.
