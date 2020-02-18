Police: Seven people arrested, hundreds of needles found at suspected drug house in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police arrested seven people as part of an investigation into a suspected drug house in southeast Portland.
Officers have received numerous complaints about drug activity at the house on the 1800 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue.
On Tuesday, the Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team served a search warrant at the home.
Investigators said they found hundreds of needles in the home, along with other items consistent with drug use, as well as 1.8 grams of methamphetamine and 2 grams of heroin.
A stolen bicycle was also recovered, according to police.
The suspects who were arrested were identified as:
- Lori J. Turner, 57: Possession of a controlled substance, Frequenting a place a controlled substance is used
- Wade M. Paxton, 48: Frequenting a place a controlled substance is used
- Carleen M. Hunt, 42: Frequenting a place a controlled substance is used
- Gina Mcclean, 58: Frequenting a place a controlled substance is used, possession of meth and heroin
- George Smith Jr., 46: Frequenting a place a controlled substance is used
- David J. Studer, 38: Warrant
- Rick Koch, 66: Frequenting a place a controlled substance is used (cited, due to medical condition)
"This is a great example of members of the community providing information about a suspected drug house and our East Neighborhood Response Team and Street Crimes Unit taking action," said Assistant Chief Mike Frome. "We are grateful to the investigators and the members from our Tactical Operations Division who assisted in the safe execution of the warrant."
