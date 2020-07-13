PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Several fires were lit near Chapman Square as people gathered for another night in downtown Portland.
At around 6 p.m., on Sunday, people began gathering in Chapman Square and Lownsdale Square where they socialized, ate food, banged drums and listened to speeches, according to police.
Then around 10 p.m., the crowd began blocking traffic on Southwest 3rd and Southwest Main.
According to police, a bonfire was lit in what used to be water troughs at the base of the old elk statue in the middle of Southwest Main.
Police said people from the crowd would drag plywood from nearby construction sites or boarded up buildings to keep the fire burning.
Another large bonfire was lit in the middle of the east crosswalk at SW Main and SW 3rd. According to police, wood that the crowd had propped against the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse was also set on fire.
According to police, people fired Roman candle and bottle rocket fireworks toward the Justice Center. One person also fired objects from a wrist rocket toward the U.S. Courthouse.
Police said officers and Multnomah County Sheriff's Office deputies approached the area of the bonfire at around 2:30 a.m. to make the scene safe so Portland Fire & Rescue could put it out. Officers gave verbal warnings to the crowd to leave the area.
Someone fired a ball bearing from a wrist rocket at firefighters as they approached, according to police.
After the bonfire was extinguished, police said officers and deputies disengaged.
The remaining crowd began moving park benches from Lownsdale Square, plywood and other debris into the intersection, according to police.
Officers continued to give verbal warnings to the crowd to stop lighting fires. Police said some people ignored the warnings and built a new fire, while others put it out.
The crowd begin dwindling down over the next hour.
Police have not said if any arrests were made during this gathering.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.