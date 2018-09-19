BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for a driver who they say hit several parked vehicles in Beaverton early Wednesday morning.
The hit-and-run crash happened near Southwest 173rd and Southwest Whitley at around 1:10 a.m.
Several parked vehicles were damaged in the crash. No injuries were reported.
The driver of the suspect vehicle took off on foot after the crash. Police said they found a man in the passenger seat.
Police said officers are searching for the driver.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Beaverton police at 503-629-0111.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
