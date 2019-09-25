ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) - A body was located in a creek near Highway 30 Tuesday afternoon, according to the St. Helens Police Department.
Prior to 2 p.m., officers responded to McNulty Creek near Firlok Park Boulevard and Highway 30 on the report that a body was found.
At the scene, officers found a severely decomposed body that appears to be the remains of a man.
No identification was found near the body, according to police.
Police said no foul play is suspected based on the preliminary investigation.
The remains were sent to the coroner for examination.
No other details have been released.
Anyone with information about the case, or has information related to missing persons, should contact the St. Helens Police Department at 503-397-1521.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
