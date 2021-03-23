Police: Sex abuse suspect from Salem arrested in Klamath Falls; crimes committed in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A year-long investigation by the Portland Police Bureau Sex Crimes Unit led to the arrest of a 21-year-old man from Salem in Klamath Falls.
The investigation was focused on allegations of the creation and distribution of images and video depicting child sex abuse. The suspect was identified by police as Strauss Eugene Keifer of Salem.
Police said the crimes were committed in Portland and involved an underage girl.
According to investigators, Keifer uploaded images and video of sexual abuse against the victim to a pornography website.
A Multnomah County grand jury issued a 30-count indictment in February 2021, and an arrest warrant was issued for Keifer.
Last week, Keifer was arrested in Klamath Falls and transported to Portland where he was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges including second-degree sex abuse, third-degree sex abuse, fourth-degree attempted assault-domestic violence, attempted strangulation-domestic violence, first-degree encouraging child sex abuse and using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct.
No further details were released about this investigation.
Anyone with information about this case or possible additional victims is asked to reach out to Detective Calvin Goldring Calvin.Goldring@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jason Christensen JChristensen@portlandoregon.gov.
“The Portland Police Bureau Sex Crimes Unit is committed to investigating all sex crimes in Portland and has in-house victim advocates in support of its victim-centric approach,” according to a statement from PPB.
