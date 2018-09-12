PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man entered a southeast Portland home early Wednesday morning and sexually assaulted a victim, according to police.
The suspect, 30-year-old Joseph W. Green Jr., was arrested on charges of first-degree rape, strangulation, first-degree burglary and fourth-degree assault.
Officers responded to the 2900 block of Southeast 17th Avenue at 12:52 a.m. Wednesday.
Investigators said the suspect entered a home through an unlocked door while two people in the home were sleeping.
One person in the home was attacked by the suspect, according to police. The second person in the home woke up and they were able to fight off the suspect.
The two people in the home went to a secure location and called 911.
Officers searched the area and located Green, who matched the suspect’s description, near Southeast 15th Avenue and Clay Street.
Green was booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
Police said due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, no additional details will be released about the case.
Anyone with information about Green is asked to contact Detective Michael Bledsoe at 503-823-0836, Michael.Bledsoe@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Ryan Foote at 503-823-0323 or Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov
The Portland Police Bureau collaborates with government agencies and community organizations that provide access to advocacy services to victims of sexual assaults. For more information, call 503-823-0260 or go to www.portlandonline.com/police/womenstrength.
