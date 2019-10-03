Police: Shirtless woman arrested after hitting bus, flipping stolen postal truck in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman stole a postal truck, hit a bus, flipped the stolen vehicle and ran away before she was arrested in northeast Portland, according to police.
Officers described the woman as a “shirtless suspect.”
The investigation began at 12:15 p.m. Thursday on the 16000 block of Southeast Alder Street.
Police said a woman stole a U.S. Postal Service truck and hit a passenger bus near Northeast 162nd Avenue and Wasco Street.
People reported sustaining minor injuries on the bus due to the collision.
Officers attempted to stop the stolen truck, but they said the woman was driving erratically and crashed near Northeast 155th Avenue and Fremont Street.
She then ran away, and was not wearing a shirt, according to police. She was taken into custody after a chase lasting 12 blocks.
There were no reports of injuries to any officers or the suspect, but she was taken to the hospital due to her drug-induced behavior, according to police.
The suspect has not yet been identified.
Gresham police and the U.S. Postal Service inspector are assisting in the investigation.
