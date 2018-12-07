PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police officers shot a federal fugitive at a Starbucks inside a northeast Portland Fred Meyer Friday night.
Four officers fired their weapons after responding to a report of a man behind the counter at the Starbucks in the 3000 block of Northeast Weidler Street yelling at employees and causing a disturbance.
Officers arrived on scene a bit after 5 p.m. and fired at the man after they say he displayed a firearm.
Officers fired shots at the suspect once inside the Starbucks and once outside, according to the bureau. Officers say store employees were hiding in a back room when they arrived and the suspect was attempting to get inside.
The suspect after the shooting was taken into custody and transported by ambulance to a Portland hospital. Police say he is expected to survive his injuries.
The bureau says it will release the man’s identity once he is released from the hospital and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on to-be-determined charges and the federal warrant. Officers confirm the man is in his 30s.
All four of the officers involved in the shooting will be placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard policy.
A shopper at the Hollywood Fred Meyer Friday night said he heard gunfire and saw police tackle a man to the ground. He says the man had blood leaking from his shoulder.
Swarm of police at this Fred Meyer after officer involved shooting - one shopper says “all I did was run and hide. Bullets were flying, my heart was pumping.” #fox12 pic.twitter.com/AJFkkl02tJ— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) December 8, 2018
Another shopper said she was scared.
"All of a sudden, 'bam bam!'" Regina Scott said. "Everybody just ran, you know ... people were really scared and stuff."
Police have not provided any additional details about the suspect’s injuries and say no one else was hurt during the response.
The Fred Meyer store is located in Portland’s Sullivan Gulch neighborhood. Police say there is no risk to residents in the area.
The Portland Police Bureau's Homicide Detail and East County Major Crimes Team are investigating.
