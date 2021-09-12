PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau officers shot and injured a suspect who stole a pickup truck and led them on a chase across the metro area early Sunday morning.
Officers were called out to a report that a pickup truck was stolen near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Ash Street just after 1:30 a.m. A few minutes later, officers spotted the truck near Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, and a police air unit was dispatched to monitor the suspect from the air. Officers in the air unit said the driver was speeding, sometimes into oncoming traffic, and nearly crashed into other drivers.
The suspect drove through southeast Portland along Highway 99 into Northeast Portland then onto Interstate 5. The suspect briefly drove into Washington at 2:12 a.m. then went back into Oregon, crossing the Fremont Bridge into Northwest Portland.
At 2:38 a.m., the suspect came to a dead end on Northwest Ash Street, where officers surrounded him, and police reported that shots had been fired. The suspect was taken into custody and was provided first aid until paramedics could arrive.
The suspect identified as 27-year-old Andreus J. Boinay was taken to the hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Boinay was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and attempt to elude in a vehicle.
PPB said no officers were injured.
Two officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, the bureau said. They will be interviewed within 48 hours, and their names will be released on Monday.
"We are in the preliminary stages but will conduct a thorough investigation," said Chief Chuck Lovell, who was on scene, "This is a situation no officer wants to face. I want to thank everyone who responded to the scene as well as those who were out taking emergency calls in the city." Chief Lovell spoke with the Police Commissioner following this incident.
The homicide unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Anthony Merrill Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-4033 or Detective Brian Sims Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2079.
