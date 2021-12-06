I-5 could remain closed in North Portland through the evening commute while authorities continue to investigate a deadly police shooting.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - I-5 has fully reopened in North Portland more than seven hours after police shot and killed an armed carjacking suspect on the interstate. 

Southbound lanes of I-5 reopened at Rosa Parks Way just before 5 p.m. Monday. Northbound lanes reopened about 5:30 p.m.

Portland police shot and killed a suspect on I-5 today after he reportedly committed multiple armed carjackings and shot someone.

PPB said around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a home invasion robbery in North Portland where a suspect had stolen a vehicle. From there, the man reportedly stole more vehicles while armed. One of those carjackings happened at the Hyatt Regency Portland At The Oregon Convention Center when a valet was parking a vehicle. 

Video from the scene on I-5 in North Portland near Rosa Parks Way where an officer shot and killed a suspect accused of multiple carjackings.

Police said they found the suspect around 10 a.m. and were following him when he drove the wrong direction onto I-5 South near Rosa Parks Way and tried to carjack another person. The suspect shot someone in that vehicle. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK. 

At some point after the suspect shot someone, police shot and killed him on I-5. They haven't released any additional information as of 1 p.m.

Because of the heavy police presence at the shooting scene, PPB said officers are only responding to high-priority calls in the city. Response times will be delayed. 



