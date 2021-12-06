PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - I-5 has fully reopened in North Portland more than seven hours after police shot and killed an armed carjacking suspect on the interstate.
Southbound lanes of I-5 reopened at Rosa Parks Way just before 5 p.m. Monday. Northbound lanes reopened about 5:30 p.m.
PPB said around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a home invasion robbery in North Portland where a suspect had stolen a vehicle. From there, the man reportedly stole more vehicles while armed. One of those carjackings happened at the Hyatt Regency Portland At The Oregon Convention Center when a valet was parking a vehicle.
Police said they found the suspect around 10 a.m. and were following him when he drove the wrong direction onto I-5 South near Rosa Parks Way and tried to carjack another person. The suspect shot someone in that vehicle. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK.
At some point after the suspect shot someone, police shot and killed him on I-5. They haven't released any additional information as of 1 p.m.
Mayor Ted Wheeler and I are on-scene at the critical incident on I-5, which is still closed in both directions. Officers responded to an armed suspect who was involved in an extensive and violent crime spree.— Chief Chuck Lovell (@ChiefCLovell) December 6, 2021
Because of the heavy police presence at the shooting scene, PPB said officers are only responding to high-priority calls in the city. Response times will be delayed.
Due to critical incidents happening today and PPB's staffing shortage, officers are responding to Priority 1 and 2 calls only right now and response times may be delayed for certain calls.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) December 6, 2021
