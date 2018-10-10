PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Officers shot and killed an armed person at a southeast Portland motel Wednesday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
The officer-involved shooting occurred at the Del Rancho Motel in the 7600 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue. The motel was evacuated and no one else was hurt, according to police.
The Portland Police Bureau's Crisis Negotiation Team and Special Emergency Reaction Team are on scene.
Southeast 82nd Avenue is expected to be closed between Southeast Flavel Drive and Harney Street for several hours while police investigate.
TriMet service in the area is also delayed.
No additional information was immediately available for release.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
