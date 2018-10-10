PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland police officer shot and killed a man holding a woman hostage Wednesday morning at a southeast Portland motel.
According to the police, the officer-involved shooting occurred near the Del Rancho Motel in the 7600 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue.
Officers rushed to the scene just after 9:10 a.m. on a report of two men fighting. One man had a knife, the person said.
Responding officers say the man with the knife attempted to stab another person before entering a motel room and holding a woman hostage. Police tried to speak to the man, but they say he refused to talk to them and threatened to kill the woman.
At some point, an officer fired a single shot and killed the man, police said. The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave.
No one else was hurt.
Portland police homicide detectives, the East County Major Crimes Team and authorities with the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office are investigating.
The identity of the person who was shot has not been released.
Southeast 82nd Avenue between Southeast Flavel Drive and Harney Street was expected to be closed for several hours Wednesday afternoon while police investigated the scene.
TriMet service in the area was also delayed.
