Police: Shooter in moving car fired several times at other moving car on I-205, victim hospitalized

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are searching for whoever shot at a vehicle and hurt a person inside while both the suspect and victim vehicles were driving on Interstate 205 Wednesday.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to the interstate after it was reported a vehicle had been struck by gunfire.
The shooting took place on I-205 northbound in the Hazelwood neighborhood. AIR 12 flew over the incident.
Investigators with the bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team learned that someone in one vehicle shot at another vehicle while both cars were traveling on the freeway. Several shots were fired from the suspect vehicle into the victim vehicle, and one person was hit by the gunfire.
The hurt victim was transported to a hospital and their current condition is not known.
Police did not release any information about the suspected shooter or suspect vehicle.
Anyone with information on the shooting who hasn’t already been contacted by investigators is asked to contact Detective Joe Corona at joseph.corona@portlandoregon.gov.
(3) comments
Gun Violence Reduction Team? You mean the division that Predator's sister plans to eliminate, because she's such a mensa?
And yet today, your lovely City Council will vote to abolish the Gun Violence Reduction Task Force and cut funding for the police budget, overall. The best that you can hope for, is that some innocent citizen (you?) won't be caught up in the increased gunfire within Portland as a result of this.
Do what most common sense citizens do. We get our CHL and carry at all times, for just this type of situation. In the event that someone threatens your life, you can then do the world a favor, by ending theirs.
