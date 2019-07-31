SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Police say they have arrested one of the suspects who is accused of shoplifting from a Salem store and then hitting a bicyclist while leaving the scene Saturday evening.
Police arrested 28-year-old Desiree Katherine LaMorte on Tuesday in connection with the hit-and-run.
Investigators say LaMorte and another woman stole items from the T.J. Maxx in downtown Salem at around 8:40 p.m. While leaving the parking lot, police say they struck 61-year-old Montana W. Carver who was riding his bicycle.
Carver was critically injured and taken to a Salem hospital, where is was listed as stable on Monday.
Police said LaMorte was identified as the driver of the vehicle through tips from the public.
LaMorte has been booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of second-degree assault, felony - failure to perform the duties of a driver, and second-degree theft.
Police are still searching for the second suspect. She is described as a light-skinned black woman with dark hair, who is about 6 feet tall with a medium build. She is described as having a deep voice.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Salem Police Department tip line at 503-588-8477.
