YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Yamhill County Friday evening.
Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office deputies were conducting a routing check of a cemetery on Duniway Road, just outside the city limits of Lafayette around 10 p.m.
Deputies found a vehicle that was occupied by a man and a woman.
Police said during the contact the suspect vehicle sped away from the deputies, almost hitting one of the deputies.
As a result of the vehicle almost hitting the deputy, a single shot was fired by another deputy on scene, according to police.
Deputies said the suspect vehicle continued to flee from the area and was found unattended in a residential area of Lafayette.
The surrounding area was searched, and the suspect was not located.
Police said there is no credible threat to the community and the incident remains under investigation.
Neither of the deputies on scene were injured and both are on administrative leave.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to contact Detective Brett Rudolph at the McMinnville Police Department at 503-434-6500 or Detective Jay Stearns at the Newberg-Dundee Police Department at 503-538-8321.
