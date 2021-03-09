PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for at least four suspects after an armed robbery and shooting in north Portland early Tuesday morning.
Just before 3 a.m., officers were called out to a robbery at a convenience store in the 6100 block of North Lombard Street.
Police said a group of at least four young men entered the store and demanded money. One of the suspects displayed a gun.
After obtaining a small amount of cash, the suspects left the store. According to police, the suspect with the gun fired one shot through a window in front of the store as they left.
No injuries were reported.
The suspects left in an unknown direction and have not been located by officers.
Police said one shell casing was found outside the store.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-63135.
