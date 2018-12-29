PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Shots were fired at a hookah lounge in southeast Portland Saturday morning.
Portland police responded to Lux Club PDX, located at 12436 Southeast Powell Boulevard, on the report of a disturbance with gunfire around 2:01 a.m.
Officers arrived in the area and found a man suffering from what was believed to be a gunshot injury.
He was transported to an area hospital for a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.
As officers continued to search the area, they found a handgun outside of Lux Club PDX as well as evidence of gunfire near the intersection of Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast Powell Court.
Police said no one else was injured as a result of the shooting.
Officers believe a disturbance occurred inside Lux Club PDX and the people in the disturbance moved outside. Once outside, the people involved continued to fight and at some point there was gunfire.
There is no danger posed to the public, according to police.
Members with the Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operation Division's Gun Violence Response Team responded to assume the investigation.
Anyone who witnessed this shooting or who possesses video surveillance footage of the shooting is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operations Division Gun Violence Response Team (GVRT) Detective Todd Teats at 503-823-2137, Todd.Teats@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jennifer Hertzler at 503-823-1040, Jennifer.Hertzler@portlandoregon.gov.
