CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) – Police responded to a shots fired call at Foster Farms in Corvallis Thursday morning and said there is no risk to the public.
Corvallis police said the situation at the business, located at 855 Northwest 8th Street, was contained as of 9:14 a.m.
While they said there is no risk to the public, police told people to stay away from the area as the scene remained active.
Police said the suspect fired a handgun from inside of Foster Farms.
Shortly after 8 a.m., a woman who works at Foster Farms called 911 and told them she heard gunshots, according to police.
All employees made it out of the building safely.
The Oregon State Police SWAT team responded to a barricaded subject, but before they entered the building a male suspect came out and surrendered.
The suspect is now in custody and officials said no one was injured.
FOX 12 spoke with people who were placed on lockout in the surrounding area.
"One of the Samaritan employees ran through here and he was like there is a shooter lock the doors this is not a drill," Laurel Frickle said.
All lockouts have since been lifted.
Foster Farms released a statement saying:
At approximately 8:30 a.m. PDT, Foster Farms became aware of a potential active shooter at its Corvallis, Oregon, facility. Foster Farms prepares for emergencies of this nature, and all employees were promptly evacuated without injury. Authorities were immediately alerted, contained the site and apprehended an individual. The safety of our employees is our highest priority and Foster Farms will provide counseling and support services to its Corvallis employees. We are thankful this incident was concluded without harm to our employees or the greater community. We greatly appreciate local law enforcement’s professionalism in quickly resolving the situation.
