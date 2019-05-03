PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Shots were fired near a shopping center in northeast Portland Friday afternoon.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the Hazelwood neighborhood around 3:58 p.m.
Police said evidence of gunfire was located in the shopping center parking lot in the 10000 block of Northeast Halsey Street.
Several parked cars had bullet strikes.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team responded and are assuming the investigation.
Police said witnesses reported seeing multiple males, at least one armed with a gun, running after another group of males.
No victims have come forward, according to police.
Preliminary information suggests that the people involved were running through the parking lot and were not in the shopping center before the shooting.
If you witnessed the shooting contact Portland police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
