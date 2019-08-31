PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Shots were fired at a woman inside her car in the Montavilla neighborhood Friday night.
Officer responded to a report of shots heard in the area of Southeast 94th Avenue and Southeast Salmon Court around 9:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they located evidence of gunfire, but no suspect or victim. A short time later, a woman called in saying that she had been shot at and left the area for safety.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team responded to assist with the investigation.
Police said the woman said she was attempting to pull her car out of a curbside parking spot into the lane of travel when she realized another car was coming the other way.
There was not enough room on the narrow roadway for both cars to pass at the same time, so she flashed her headlights at the car to signal it to go ahead.
She noticed the car backing up so she pulled out, but then someone in the suspect car started shooting at her. The suspect car then left the area, according to police.
Police said there was one bullet strike found on her vehicle. She was not injured.
There is no suspect information available.
If anyone has any information or video of this incident they're asked to call 503-823-4106 or email information to GunTaskForce@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
