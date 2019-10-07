PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Shots were fired in the Lents neighborhood Monday afternoon.
Portland police responded to multiple reports of shots heard in the area of Southeast 102nd Avenue and Southeast Steele Street around 1:11 p.m.
Officers located evidence of gunfire near Southeast 99th Avenue and Southeast Knight Street. They also found a parked, unoccupied vehicle damaged, possibly by a bullet.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team responded to the investigation.
Anyone with information about gun crimes in the City of Portland is encouraged to provide information to the Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to GunTaskForce@portlandoregon.gov.
