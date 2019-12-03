PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night in the Wilkes neighborhood.
At around 11:21 p.m., officers responded to the report of shots fired in the 16100 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard.
When officers arrived to the scene, they located a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team responded to help with the investigation.
Suspect information is not being released at this time, according to police.
Anyone with information about the shooting and has not been contacted by investigators, is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at 503-823-1040 or at jennifer.hertzler@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
